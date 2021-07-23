Nokia 110 4G: Keeping Feature Phones Interesting In The 5G Smartphones Era News oi-Rohit Arora

HMD Global has unveiled a new low-cost 4G feature phone under the Nokia branding. The 4G VoLTE-enabled Nokia 110 comes with a promise of long-lasting battery life and offers the trusted durable build quality of Nokia devices. The feature phone is priced at Rs. 2,799 and will be available on Amazon.in and Nokia.com/phones in Yellow, Aqua and Black color options.

The Nokia 110 4G looks very stylish in pictures with its tactile textured rear cover. The feature phone has a compact form factor and is claimed to have passed a series of quality and durability tests, something expected from Nokia devices irrespective of price and type.

The Nokia 110 4G comes equipped with several useful features. The list includes- HD voice calls functionality, wireless and wired FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, internet access, video & MP3 player and expandable storage (up to 32GB). The feature phone is powered by a removable 1020 mAh battery cell that should last up to seven days on one full charge.

Another highly useful addition is an in-built torch for illuminating your surroundings with just one click. Nokia has also added a tiny camera on the feature phone; however, it won't make much of a difference as the camera uses a minuscule 0.8 MP QVGA sensor.

Unlike Nokia's other budget 4G phones, the 110 4G will come with slightly tweaked software and revamped menus for better UI navigation. The refreshed UI features zoomed menus and the new readout feature that turns text into speech to make it easy for elderly people who face difficulty in reading letters on a tiny screen. You will also find the usual suite of apps and games to make the feature phone user experience a bit fun.

Should You Buy The Nokia 110 4G?

If you are looking for a well-rounded low-cost 4G feature phone, the Nokia 110 4G can be a great buy. It brings the goodness of Nokia's trusted brand value, durable build, and a range of useful features at a pocket-friendly price point.

This could be a good primary phone for elderly people in the family and can also serve as an excellent secondary phone for smartphone users. The Nokia 110 4G will be available on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in starting 24th July 2021.

