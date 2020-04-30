Nokia 150, Nokia 125 Feature Phones Likely On Cards, Possible Pricing Leaks News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is known for launching Nokia-branded smartphones from time to time. Besides smartphones, the company also launches feature phones and is known for bringing the nostalgic Nokia 3310 and a few other models in this segment. Even recently, the company launched a slew of smartphones and a feature phone for its users.

Besides launching new feature phones, HMD Global also refreshes some of its existing models consistently. As per a recent speculation, it looks like the company will bring two new feature phones - Nokia 150 and Nokia 125. It looks like this will be refreshed models of the already existing Nokia 150.

Upcoming Nokia Feature Phones

Going by a recent claim by the renowned tipster Roland Quandt via Nokiamob known for his accurate leaks, HMD Global is in plans to launch two new feature phones as mentioned above. As of now, only the model number of these new phones are known and other details remain unknown.

As per the tipster, the Nokia 150 is said to carry the model number TA-1235 and the Nokia 125 is said to feature the model number TA-1253. Apart from these, the other details of the upcoming Nokia feature phones are not known.

Alleged Nokia Feature Phones Price

In the meantime, a Nokiamob report has revealed the possible pricing of these new Nokia feature phones. Going by the same, the Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 are said to feature dual-SIM support and carry price tags of €41.90 and €35.90 respectively. Notably, the cost of the Nokia 150 is the same as that of the existing model except for the difference is that it was developed by Microsoft.

As of now, only these details of the Nokia 150 and Nokia 125 are known for now. We can expect to see further details surface online in the coming days. However, there is no word regarding when these new upcoming Nokia feature phones will be unveiled and we need to wait for an official confirmation for more details.

