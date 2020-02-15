Just In
Nokia 2.3 Receives Price Cut In India, Now Selling At Rs.7,199
HMD Global which owns Nokia smartphones has reduced the price of its budget-centric smartphone in India. The company has announced a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on its smartphone and now it is available on its website.
The Nokia 2.3 is now available at Rs. 7,199. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 8,199. The smartphone is available in three colors i.e sand, cyan green, and charcoal options.
Nokia 2.3 Specifications: Details
Nokia 2.3 comes with 6.2-inch HD+display along with a 720 x 1520 resolution. It has a dual rear camera setup at the back. It includes a 13MP rear camera along with an LED flash and a 2MP secondary camera. Besides, there's a face unlock feature. It runs Android 9.0 Pie, which the company said will be upgradable to Android 10.
It supports 4,000 mAh battery that can offer two days of battery life, the company claims. It is powered with the MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It can be expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.
In addition, you'll get a dedicated Google Assistant button. The smartphone measures 157.69 x 75.41 x 8.68mm and weighs only 183 grams. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and micro USB.
Meanwhile, Nokia has joined hands with Airtel to provide LTE based industry solutions to enterprises. Under this partnership, both companies will fulfill the need for banking, insurance, and other financial sectors.
"The partnership will address the emerging requirements of enterprises across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology-enabled services (ITES), media and services, manufacturing and distribution with technologies such as cloud, IoT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and edge computing concepts," Nokia said in a statement.
