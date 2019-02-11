Nokia 2 Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing complete, might be available soon

HMD Global has recently been rolling out updates for its smartphones proactively. The company has dished out the firmware updates including the latest Android security patches for a bunch of Nokia smartphones such as Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 and others. The company has also released the stable Android Pie version for Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 6.1 Plus. One of the major reasons for the timely updates for Nokia smartphones is that they come under the Android One Program. This makes sure that the Nokia smartphones get Android updates and security patches for two years following their launch.

Recently, it was tipped that the company will push out an Android Oreo update for one of its affordable smartphones from 2017, the Nokia 2. HMD Global had launched the Nokia 2 smartphone towards the end of 2017 and shipped the smartphone with Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Now, after a long wait, the smartphone is finally all set to get the Android Oreo flavor.

The major reason for the delay in Android Oreo release for the Nokia 2 smartphone was Google's move to club the smartphones with 1GB RAM under the Android Go Program. Later, Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer revealed the reason for the delay in the Android Oreo release for the Nokia 2 smartphones. It appears that Nokia has been able to successfully overcome this issue and might release the Android update for the device soon. There is no specific timeline shared for the Android Oreo update for the Nokia 2, however, with the latest developments, the update can hit the Nokia 2 smartphones in the coming days.

Nokia 2 specifications:

The entry-segment Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch LTPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and a Corning Gorilla 3 protection on top. It runs on a low-end Snapdragon 212 chipset that clocks at 1.3 GHz. The chipset is clubbed with an Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM for multitasking. The device comes with an internal storage space of 8GB which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It is fueled by a 4,100mAh non-removable battery unit.