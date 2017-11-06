Nokia 2 pre-orders now open: Sale starts mid-November

Nokia 2 was unveiled just last week for the first time at an event held in Delhi, India. While the company has already launched several smartphones like Nokia 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in the global market, the Nokia 2 is the most affordable Android smartphone among them all.

However, during the event, the price of Nokia 2 that the company announced was a global average price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 7,500). But this will vary considerably depending on the different countries. At this time it is hard to say the actual price in India but it seems the Russian pricing has just been revealed.

Well, the device has finally gone up for pre-orders in Russia and is now priced at RUB 7,990 (roughly Rs. 8,755). HMD Global had earlier confirmed that Nokia 2 would be going on sale globally starting mid-November. So its obvious that the pre-orders have now started to go live.

The good thing here is that the company might soon reveal the Indian price of Nokia 2 as well in the coming days. Hopefully, the company has the devices in stock to meet the demands of the consumers. HMD has assured that it will be available across 1,00,000 offline stores in India.

Having said that, let us recall quickly what the smartphone has to offer. The handset is set to compete against smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Moto C. Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) LTPS display with 1:1300 contrast ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC (quad-core, clocked up to 1.2GHz) coupled with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, Nokia 2 sports an 8-megapixel rear autofocus camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front fixed focus camera. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is backed by 4100mAh battery which the company claims that it will deliver up to 2 days of battery life. The handset also comes with Google Assistant and it makes Nokia 2 the first phone with the digital assistant in its price segment.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio with RDS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor.

The handset measures 143.5x71.3x9.3mm and it comes with IP52-rating. The handset comes in three color options which are Copper Black, Pewter Black, and Pewter White.