ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 2 receiving firmware update with February 2019 security patch

The latest update for the Nokia 2 smartphone is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Nokia 2 is an affordable Android smartphone by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer which was launched at the MWC 2017 event. The device was promised to receive the timely Android updates and security patches and the company has successfully pushed out updates for this device in a timely manner. Now, HMD Global is rolling out a new update for the Nokia 2 smartphone which brings along the latest Android security patch along with it for the smartphone.

    Nokia 2 receiving firmware update with February 2019 security patch

     

    HMD Global is pushing out a new firmware update for the Nokia 2 smartphone which comes with the February 2019 Android security patch along with it. The latest update for the Nokia 2 smartphone is being rolled out as an OTA and the users should receive the notification for the same. If in case you own this smartphone and have not received the update, you can visit the 'Settings menu' and look for the 'Software updates' tab under the 'About phone' section.

    As per NPU reports, the update brings fixes for critical security vulnerabilities which were found in the Media Framework and allowed the hackers to execute arbitrary code in the privileged process remotely. Besides, the Android security bulletin suggests that the February 1 security patch comes with a fix for seven known bugs, whereas, the February 5 security patch comes with a fix for 19 different issues. It is currently unknown as to when this update will hit all of the Nokia 2 smartphones in India and the remaining parts of the globe, however, we will keep you posted with the updates.

    To recall, the Nokia 2 smartphone comes with a small 5-inch LTPS LCD display panel with 720 x 1280 pixel screen resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. The device runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset clocking at 1.3 GHz and combined with an Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone offers a storage space of 8GB which is expandable to up to 128GB via microSD card. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,100mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue