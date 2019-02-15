Nokia 2 receiving firmware update with February 2019 security patch

The Nokia 2 is an affordable Android smartphone by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer which was launched at the MWC 2017 event. The device was promised to receive the timely Android updates and security patches and the company has successfully pushed out updates for this device in a timely manner. Now, HMD Global is rolling out a new update for the Nokia 2 smartphone which brings along the latest Android security patch along with it for the smartphone.

HMD Global is pushing out a new firmware update for the Nokia 2 smartphone which comes with the February 2019 Android security patch along with it. The latest update for the Nokia 2 smartphone is being rolled out as an OTA and the users should receive the notification for the same. If in case you own this smartphone and have not received the update, you can visit the 'Settings menu' and look for the 'Software updates' tab under the 'About phone' section.

As per NPU reports, the update brings fixes for critical security vulnerabilities which were found in the Media Framework and allowed the hackers to execute arbitrary code in the privileged process remotely. Besides, the Android security bulletin suggests that the February 1 security patch comes with a fix for seven known bugs, whereas, the February 5 security patch comes with a fix for 19 different issues. It is currently unknown as to when this update will hit all of the Nokia 2 smartphones in India and the remaining parts of the globe, however, we will keep you posted with the updates.

To recall, the Nokia 2 smartphone comes with a small 5-inch LTPS LCD display panel with 720 x 1280 pixel screen resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. The device runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset clocking at 1.3 GHz and combined with an Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone offers a storage space of 8GB which is expandable to up to 128GB via microSD card. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4,100mAh battery unit.