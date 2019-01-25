Nokia 2 users will soon get Android Oreo update: Here’s how to install

HMD Global has revealed a list of smartphones which are going to receive Android 9.0 Pie, but the Nokia 2 was missing in the list. Many users started asking for the reason behind not including Nokia 2 in the list, many have also raise quest about when the phone will even get the stable Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone received the beta update back in June last year. Looking at all this the Company's Chief product Juho Sarvikas‏ has finally revealed the reason behind the long delay.

HMD Global launched the Nokia 2 back in 2017 along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Later the company promise that the phone will get Android 8.1 Oreo directly and will skip the 8.0 update. It was said that the Android 8.1 Oreo will come with memory management improvements because the smartphone only comes with 1GB RAM.

Juho in his Tweet said, "Tons of questions on Nokia 2, here we go: We introduced Nokia 2 on Android Nougat. Soon after, Google moved devices with 1GB RAM to Android Go for a more optimized experience. It is not possible to move a device that launched with Android to Go. Despite this technical challenge."

"we've done extensive work together with Google & Qualcomm to enable Android Oreo for Nokia 2. Given that Oreo requires more from the system than Nougat, there is a trade-off on snappiness of the experience," he added.

According to the company, Nokia 2 owners will get an option to update their phone to Oreo via a web page soon. The company will not roll out the update via over-the-air (OTA). But if you want a slightly better UI performance can stay on Nougat.

Just to recall, the smartphone comes with a 5.0 inches capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and display type of LTPS LCD (Corning Gorilla Glass 3). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 that is coupled with Adreno 304 GPU, clubbed with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage default memory capacity. This storage can be expanded up to another 128GB with the help of a microSD Card.

On the optical front, the device sports an 8 MP camera with 720p@30fp, Geo-tagging. Up front, the smartphone makes use of a 5 MP Camera selfie camera.

