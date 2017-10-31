Nokia 2 with massive 4100mAh battery, Andoird 7.1, Google Assistant launched in India

HMD Global has launched its latest Nokia smartphone at an event that was held in India on October 31. Well, the company has unveiled the much anticipated Nokia 2 and it comes with a premium finish and builds even though the handset basically falls in the budget segment.

However, Nokia 2 price in India was not revealed yet, but the company has said that it will be available at an "average global price" of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 7,500). The sale will start mid-November, and it will be available across 1,00,000 offline stores in India.

As for the specifications, Nokia 2 comes with a 5-inch LTPS HD (720x1280 pixels) display with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.The handset is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 212 SoC paired with Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear sensor with dual-tone LED flash. Up front, the handset sports a 5-megapixel camera. The company has claimed that the smartphone optimises photos for the best possible output.

The Nokia 7 is backed by a massive 4100mAh battery and the company has said that it will easily provide 2 days of battery life. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with a promise of Oreo update soon. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port and features a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The handset also comes with Google Assistant and it makes Nokia 2 the first phone with the digital assistant in its price segment.

The Nokia 2 is available in three color options which are Copper Black, Pewter Black, and Pewter White.