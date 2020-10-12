Nokia 215, Nokia 225 With 4G Support Launched; Will It Have Buyers? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has been the go-to brand globally when it comes to feature phones. The company has launched two new feature phones, namely the Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225 in China. Both phones have a couple of similarities, including 4G support, polycarbonate body, Bluetooth connectivity, LC color screen, and so on.

Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Price, Availablity

While the Nokia 215 costs CNY 289 (around Rs. 3,151), the price tag of the Nokia 225 is still under wraps. The Nokia 215 is available in turquoise and black color options, whereas the Nokia 225 ships in Classic Blue, Blac, and Metallic Gold color variants. For now, there's no word when the phones will hit the Indian market.

Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Features

There are many similar features on the two new feature phones. Both the Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225 flaunt a 2.4-inch QVGA LCD screen with a screen resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The phones draw power from the 1GHz Unisoc processor paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage. There's a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 32GB.

Also, the Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225 include a web browser, wireless FM radio feature, 3.5mm audio jack, Mp3 player, micro USB port, and more. There is a 1,200 mAh removable battery to fuel the phone. The key difference is the optics of the new feature phones. Only the Nokia 225 phone packs a VGA camera sensor, while the Nokia 215 completely skips it.

Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Phones: Do They Still Have A Market?

In the era of superfast processing smartphones, do feature phones like the Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225 still have buyers? While the Nokia 215 without any cameras, a small battery, and basic phone features cost Rs. 3K, several budget and affordable smartphones are just a couple of thousands more. Of course, Nokia has included 4G support, but it remains to see if this is enough to have a market share in the bustling smartphone market.

Best Mobiles in India