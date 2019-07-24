ENGLISH

    Nokia 220 4G, New Nokia 105 Feature Phones Go Official

    HMD Global is known for giving a new lease of life to feature phones as the company has already brought a slew of them to the market. Now, the company has launched two new feature phones. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105. These are fresh iterations of previous models launched under the Nokia brand.

    Price And Availability

    The Nokia 220 4G has been launched in Blue and Black colors and is priced at 39 euros (approx. Rs. 3,000). It will go on sale in mid-August. On the other hand, the Nokia 105 (2019) has been launched in Pink, Black and Blue color variants and is priced at 13 euros (approx. Rs. 999). Though there is no specific launch date for this one, it will also be available from August.

    Nokia 220 4G Specifications

    It is the sequel to the Nokia 220 that was launched back in 2014. The device features a color screen display, a web browser, Facebook, Twitter and Snake game with other try-and-buy games from Gameloft. Also, it features a polycarbonate body as it is a feature phone.

    Nokia 220 4G bestows a 2.4-inch QQVGA color display and features 16MB RAM and 24MB storage space. There is a VGA camera at the rear of this feature phone with LED flash. It measures 121.3 x 52.9 x 13.4 mm in dimensions and weighs around 86.5 grams.

    Notably, the device has standard connectivity including 4G with fall back to 2G instead of 3G, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro USB port, MP3 player, Wireless FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It gets the power from a 1200mAh battery with up to 27 days of standby time and up to 6.3 hours of talk time.

    Nokia 105 Specifications

    Nokia 105 is getting refreshed for the fourth time. It adorns a 1.77-inch QQVGA color display with a resolution of 160 x 120 pixels, FM radio, a micro USB port, LED torch lights and other games similar to the Nokia 220 4G. This handset from Nokia runs the Nokia Series 30+ software and comes with 4MB RAM, 4GB ROM, dual SIM support and an 800mAh battery touted to last for up to 25.8 days of standby time and up to 14.4 hours of talk time.

    What We Think

    It looks like HMD Global is serious about the feature phone market as it is constantly launching basic handsets under the Nokia brand. This makes it clear that the feature phones will not go away from the market anytime soon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
