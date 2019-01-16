ENGLISH

Nokia 3.1 Plus January 2019 Android security patch now rolling out

The update is being rolled out as OTA and it weighs 70MB in size.

    HMD Global is known for rolling out Android updates and security patches to Nokia smartphones on a timely manner. The company has recently released the latest Android Pie update for its premium Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone and has also released an update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus which brings back the 'hide notch' feature. Now, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer has started rolling out a new update for one of its budget smartphone the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

    Nokia 3.1 Plus January 2019 Android security patch now rolling out

     

    The Nokia 3.1 Plus is the company's recent entry-segment smartphone which was released back in October 2018. The smartphone comes under Android One program which means that it comes first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches.
    The latest update being rolled out by HMD Global for the Nokia 3.1 Plus weighs a total of 70MB. The update is being made available via OTA (over-the-air) and should start seeding to all the Nokia 3.1 Plus devices gradually. The update brings along the January 2019 Android Security Patch along with it.

    This is not the first Nokia smartphone that has received the January 2019 Android Security Patch, earlier, the company had released the update for the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6 smartphones. The update is also available for the Indian users, so if you own a Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone and do not receive the OTA then you can check for the update manually by visiting the Software update tab available in the Settings menu.

    To recall, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the device is further expandable up to 400GB via external microSD card. The device offers a 6-inch HD+ display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. There is a 3,500mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery unit backing up the device.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
