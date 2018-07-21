Nokia 3.1 went on sale for the first Time in India at Rs 10,499

HMD Global launched its Nokia 3.1 in India on July 19, at a price point of Rs 10,499. The smartphone is available in 2GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage variant. The phone was first launched in Moscow, along with the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1 back in May. Now, the phone is all set to went on sale starting today.

The company has launched the smartphone in the Indian market to go up against the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Honor 7C and Realme 1. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant are not available in the country yet.

Nokia 3.1 price in India, launch offers

Nokia 3.1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,499 for the base variant. The smartphone is available in black/chrome, blue/copper, and white/iron color options. The handset will go on sale from July 21 across Paytm Mall and Nokia's online store, apart from major retailers.

If you are purchasing the Nokia 3.1 from an offline retail outlet by scanning the Paytm Mall QR code then you will be able to avail a 10 percent cash back on subsequent recharges and bill payments on Paytm.

Customers will also be eligible for two Rs. 250 movie cashback vouchers which can be redeemed against booking minimum two movie tickets via Paytm. Moreover, ICICI Bank credit and debit cards users will receive a 5 percent cash back on a purchase. Also, Idea and Vodafone users will get some benefits from the purchase.

Nokia 3.1 specifications

Nokia 3.1 comes with a 5.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor clubbed with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage space. If that is not enough then you can also expand the memory up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. At the front, it houses an 8MP sensor along with a f/2.0 aperture and an 84.6-degree lens. The Nokia 3.1 is fueled by a 2990mAh battery, which can render a decent backup to the budget smartphone.

On the connectivity part, the Nokia 3.1 offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port.