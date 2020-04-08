ENGLISH

    Nokia 3.2 Stable Android 10 Firmware Update Starts Rolling Out In India

    HMD Global is amongst those brands which are known for the timely Android update rollouts to the Android smartphones. The company has now started pushing out the latest Android 10 update to its budget Nokia 3.2 smartphone. The device was launched last year in May pre-loaded with Android Pie and is getting upgraded within a year of its arrival.

    Nokia 3.2 Stable Android 10 Firmware Update Released In India

     

    Nokia 3.2 Android 10 Update Details

    The availability for the Android 10 update for Nokia 3.2 in India has been revealed by Juho Sarviks, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer. The same has been confirmed by Nokia community forums as well. The update is being dished out as an OTA (over-the-air) in an incremental manner.

    So, it could take a while for the update notification to be available for all the users. It weighs approximately 1.31GB and comes with the firmware build Android 10 (V2.270). Besides, you always have the provision to check for the update manually. To do so, you simply need to search for the Software Update option in the Settings menu.

    In terms of the changelog, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2 brings along the March security patch and also the new UI. The update also adds the dark mode which is one of the biggest highlights of this Android version. Additionally, it brings the Focus mode, smart reply, and other features and also optimizes the overall stability.

     

    To recap, the Nokia 3.2 is equipped with a 6.26-inch LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. The device runs on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 42 processor accompanied by Adreno 504 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage configuration.

    It also supports up to 400GB of external microSD card. The camera department uses a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. To click selfies there is a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. The handset is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
