Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL 2020: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Angulo shines again as Goa beat Kerala to secure first win of the season
- News Pawar as agri minister sought amendment in APMC Act, role for private sector: Report
- Education PGCET Result 2020 Declared, Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 At karnataka.gov.in
- Movies Nikki Tamboli Fondly Remembers Her Bigg Boss 14 Journey; Thanks Host Salman Khan For His Appreciation And Kindness
- Finance 4 Reasons To Invest In The Axis Special Situations Fund
- Lifestyle Yashika Aannand Nails Bold Make-Up Look; Perfect For Flaunting During Festivals And Weddings
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Here Are The Top Four-Wheeler News From The First Week Of December
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In December
Nokia 3.4 India Launch Likely On Cards; To Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
HMD Global recently refreshed its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of Nokia 2.4 in India. The company is now ready to bring another smartphone for budget-conscious users called the Nokia 3.4. The smartphone has been launched earlier this year in the international market. It brings features like a punch-hole design and an entry-level Snapdragon processor. Here is what to expect from the upcoming Nokia offering:
Nokia 3.4 India Launch Imminent
A new report via NokiaPowerUser suggests that HMD Global is ready to launch the Nokia 3.4 in India soon. The brand will be launching this device in multiple RAM and storage options. The base model with 3GB RAM is said to launch at an asking price tag of Rs. 12,000 in the country.
While no official launch date has been confirmed just yet, the online report suggests that the company will likely begin taking pre-orders starting by the end of December. The color options could be the same as the international variant. It remains to be seen if the device will launch this year or in the first half of January. The company is yet to confirm any of this information officially.
Nokia 3.4 Expected Features
The Nokia 3.4 might have a similar set of features as the international model. The smartphone will likely flaunt a 6.3-inch display with a punch-hole and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.
It will probably be launched with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The device is likely to feature a triple-lens camera module with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The battery powering the unit will be a 4,000 mAh unit.
-
24,799
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960