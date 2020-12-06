Nokia 3.4 India Launch Likely On Cards; To Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global recently refreshed its budget smartphone lineup with the launch of Nokia 2.4 in India. The company is now ready to bring another smartphone for budget-conscious users called the Nokia 3.4. The smartphone has been launched earlier this year in the international market. It brings features like a punch-hole design and an entry-level Snapdragon processor. Here is what to expect from the upcoming Nokia offering:

Nokia 3.4 India Launch Imminent

A new report via NokiaPowerUser suggests that HMD Global is ready to launch the Nokia 3.4 in India soon. The brand will be launching this device in multiple RAM and storage options. The base model with 3GB RAM is said to launch at an asking price tag of Rs. 12,000 in the country.

While no official launch date has been confirmed just yet, the online report suggests that the company will likely begin taking pre-orders starting by the end of December. The color options could be the same as the international variant. It remains to be seen if the device will launch this year or in the first half of January. The company is yet to confirm any of this information officially.

Nokia 3.4 Expected Features

The Nokia 3.4 might have a similar set of features as the international model. The smartphone will likely flaunt a 6.3-inch display with a punch-hole and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

It will probably be launched with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The device is likely to feature a triple-lens camera module with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The battery powering the unit will be a 4,000 mAh unit.

Best Mobiles in India