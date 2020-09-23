Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Budget Smartphones Officially Unveiled: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has launched two new Nokia budget smartphone for the masses. The Finnish smartphone giant has introduced the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 2.4. Both devices have gone official in the European market and will be available for sale starting the end of September 2020. Let's have a look at the features offered by the new Nokia handsets.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Full Specifications And Features

Starting with the Nokia 3.4, the device makes use of the entry-level octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM option and 32GB/64GB onboard storage capacity. The handset comes with microSD card support as well. It has Android 10 OS handling the software-side.

Moving upfront, the Nokia 3.4 adorns a 6.39-inch display which has 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device sports a punch-hole design. Speaking of the optics, the device has three cameras on the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The selfies will be clicked by an 8MP snapper at the front.

As for the Nokia 2.4, it gets its power from the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which is also an entry-level chipset. The device comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configuration. Similar to the Nokia 3.4, this model also comes with microSD card support. This variant also will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Imaging on the Nokia 2.4 is handled by a 13MP primary camera at the rear which is accompanied by a 2MP camera. There is a 5MP sensor for selfies. The device sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. Both smartphones have a 4,000 mAh battery unit with 10W charging support.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Pricing And Sale

The Nokia 3.4 will be available starting at 159 EUR which is around Rs. 13,662 in Indian currency. It will go on sale starting from October in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord shades. On the other hand, the Nokia 2.4 will be sold starting at 119 EUR which is approx Rs. 10,225. It will be available later this month in the same Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour variants.

