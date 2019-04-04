Nokia 3 new firmware update brings March 2019 Android security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The firmware update weighs around 100.1MB in size and is being pushed as an OTA in batches.

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone giant affiliated with Nokia smartphones is known for a consistent rollout of Android updates to the Nokia smartphones. Recently, the company has pushed out a firmware update which carried the latest Android security patch to four Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 had received March 2019 Android security patch towards the end of last month. Joining the bandwagon is another Nokia smartphone which comes with an affordable price tag.

The latest Nokia smartphone to receive the March 2019 Android security patch is the Nokia 3. This budget smartphone went official back in June 2017. And with it receiving an update in 2019, shows that Nokia smartphones do get the promised Android updates for two years.

HMD Global has released the new firmware update for Nokia 3 smartphone in select markets. The update is available in India as well. It weighs around 100.1MB in size and is being pushed as an OTA in batches. This means the update will be available for select users at first before a mass rollout. We can expect the global rollout over the course of the next few weeks.

Just to recap, the entry-segment Nokia 3 packs a 5-inch display panel which comes with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It has a quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor under its hood which is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The native storage is expandable via microSD card. A single 8MP primary rear camera is used for photography. At the font, there is also an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone comes with a 2,650mAh battery.

