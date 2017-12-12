Nokia 3 starts receiving December security patch

HMD Global has now started rolling out the monthly software update for the Nokia 3. The update brings Google's latest Android security patch. While the update is still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the smartphone comes with December security patch and it offers an improved level of security.

Along with the latest security patch, the December update also brings improved system stability along with a few enhancements to Nokia 3's UI. The OTA update is about 345.4 MB. It is rolling out for users across the globe.

So users should keep a close eye on their notification panel. They should get a notification for the update. However, they can also check for the update manually by going to the settings and checking for updates.

Before installing the software always remember to check the battery level in the smartphones. The device should have at least 50 percent battery. In any case, security updates are always important and users should download it at the earliest. An updated device is a secure device.

Talking about the smartphone, just to recall, Nokia 3 comes with a 5.0-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixels. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset offers 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Nokia 3 sports an 8-megapixel rear sensor with LED flash at the rear and another 8-megapixel at the front. The device is backed by a 2630mAh non-removable battery and it runs on a stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The dual-SIM handset offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include a proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope. It measures 143.40 x 71.40 x 8.48 (height x width x thickness).