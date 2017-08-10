Nokia 3310 3G variant to arrive in late September or early October

Lately, there were a couple of reports suggesting that HMD Global is in plans to launch a 3G variant of the new Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone.

The Nokia 3310 (2017) was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February this year along with the Android smartphones - Nokia 6 (global variant), Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. This feature phone was launched with the aim of bringing nostalgia to the Nokia fans who were using the original Nokia 3310 that was launched in the early 2000s. However, there is a downside that kept fans from buying it. Well, the new Nokia 3310 (2017) supports only 2G connectivity, which is the major drawback.

It looks like HMD is all set to address this issue with the announcement of the 3G variant of the new Nokia 3310. Lately, we saw the HMD CEO tipping that they are working on the Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G variant. There were speculations that this handset will be launched alongside the company's flagship Nokia 8 on August 16.

Now, there appears to be further confirmation regarding the Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G version as an Irish carrier Three Ireland taken to its Twitter page to confirm that they will be offering support for the Nokia 3310 3G variant. The tweet further reveals that the device will be available in late September or early October.

We will be ranging the 3G version of the Nokia 3310, the current launch date of late is September early October 🙂 — Three Ireland Online (@ThreeCare) August 8, 2017

Late last month, the 3G Nokia 3310 cleared the FCC certification with the model number TA-1036 suggesting that the phone would be released in the U.S. market as well.

The lack of 3G support made users refrain from buying the Nokia 3310. HMD Global should have included the 3G support while announcing the handset earlier this year in order to sell it among the consumers given that these days manufacturers are incorporating 4G VoLTE in their feature phones.