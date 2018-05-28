Watch Nokia 3310 survive a million volt charge

With the progress in technology, we have come a long way from the dated Nokia feature phones to modern-day smartphones. Over the years, we have come across several making us realize that the Nokia handsets were durable devices. There was a report that a Nokia 3310 saved a man's life from a bullet. Wondering if a phone could really be that strong? Well, here is another evidence showing that the Nokia 3310 is a real beast, which cannot be out-shadowed by any modern-day smartphone.

A video uploaded by the YouTube channel Kreosan shows how well a Nokia 3310 could survive even after subjecting it to one million volts of charge. In the video, we can see that the feature phone and a deca-core smartphone both being subjected to one million volts of charge.

Remember that we do not usually come into contact with such a high voltage of electricity on a daily basis. The smartphone faces a sensor failure, which renders the touch screen inoperable. However, the Nokia 3310 comes out as a warrior and works fine even after this high-voltage electricity test.

On seeing the video, you will definitely say that the Nokia handset gets the crown as it passes the test without any hassle. It looks unaffected even at the end of the test. It can be seen that the makers of the video call the number to check if the Nokia 3310 still worked fine even during calls. They also tried to figure out what went wrong with the smartphone, and it was revealed that a sensor failed due to the high-voltage of electricity.

The comments are pouring on the YouTube channel praising the Nokia 3310. The feature phone once again proved that it can survive the ordeal. It is definitely an indestructible one as it could survive 1 million volts. Seeing the video below, you will also say that the might 3310 can survive any difficult situation. What's more surprising is that the feature phone launched in the early 2000s is far more durable than the current generation smartphones.

Having that said, here's the video for you to enjoy.