Nokia 3310 'Putin-Trump Summit' edition is priced at a whopping Rs. 1.6 lakhs

Undoubtedly, the Nokia 3310 (2017) is one of the popular phones that has been launched this year. Despite being a feature phone, the device has been receiving its share of luxury treatments. If you don't remember, we saw the launch of the Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin variant earlier this year.

The recent one to be added to this list is the Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit edition. This is special edition variant has been launched in honor of the meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 international forum. This Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit edition has been designed by Caviar, the Russian phone customiser and spotted by Neowin. It comes with the usual features of the handset except for a luxurious leather casing with Black Velvet stripes. And, it has a gold plated circular emblem with both Trump and Putin in it.

Notably, the Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit edition is made of VT-23 grade tempered titanium and there is a damask steel coating as well. Caviar notes that the emblem shows both the presidents looking in the same direction that shows the common desire for progress in the relationship between Russia and America.

With these highlights, the Nokia 3310 Putin-Trump Summit edition is priced at $2,468 (approx. Rs. 1.6 lakhs). Notably, the standard edition of this phone is priced at a meager Rs. 3,310.

Caviar also has a customized variant of the Apple flagship. The Putin-Trump edition of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are priced starting from $3,050 (approx. Rs. 1.97 lakhs).