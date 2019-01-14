Nokia 5.1 Plus to be available in offline stores soon with a price cut of Rs 400

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer which is affiliated with Nokia had announced its affordable smartphone the Nokia 5.1 Plus back in October 2018 in India. The budget smartphone by the company comes with some decent set of specifications and features which makes it a good option for the price tag it is selling for. Now, the smartphone has just received a price cut here in the Indian market and apparently the company is also thinking towards making the smartphone available via offline stores.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is receiving a price cut of Rs 400 on its original price tag. As per a report from Nokia Power User (NPU), the company is not only planning to impose the new price plan for the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone but is also planning to begin offline retailing of the device. The report further suggests that the price cut on the smartphone will be applicable only for the consumers who will be purchasing the device via offline retail stores. The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 and following the discount the device can be purchased for Rs 10,599. With this, it is clear that Nokia wants to strengthen its hold in the offline market as well in India. It is good to see that the company is making efforts to reach the maximum number of consumers here in the country.

Just to recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers double-sided glass body design with a polycarbonate frame. The device sports a 5.86-inch IPS LCD display panel which offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display also features a notch on top. The camera specifications include a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset clubbed with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU to render graphics and 3GB RAM for multitasking. The device offers a storage space of 32GB which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Backing up the unit is a 3,060mAh Li-Ion battery.