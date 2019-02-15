Nokia 5.1 Plus new Android Pie build update brings February 2019 security patch

HMD Global has started pushing out a new Android Pie build update for its budget smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The smartphone is probably one of the most good looking smartphones under the Rs 12,000 price tag and it comes under Android One program like the other Nokia smartphones. Being an Android One device the smartphone is assured to get the timely Android updates and security patches. The new update brings along a bunch of improvements for an enhanced user experience while using the smartphone.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone had already received an Android Pie update towards the end of December 2018 and the latest update being rolled out to the device bounces the build version to V2.14A. The update also includes the latest February 2019 Android security patch.

As per a report by NPU, the latest Android Pie firmware build is currently being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and should reach the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones gradually. The update that is being pushed out to the device weighs around 282MB in size. If in case you own a Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone and have not received the latest build of Android Pie update, you can check for it manually by visiting the settings section. In addition to the February 2019 Android security patch, the update enhances the user interface and brings bugs fixes from Google.

To recall, the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display comes with a regular notch on top that stores the front camera along with some sensors. The device runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is further combined with 3GB of RAM. The device comes with 32GB of internal storage which can be extended to up to 400GB via microSD card.