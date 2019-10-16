Just In
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Update Rolls Out With October 2019 Patch
Well, on observing the changelog of the latest update, it is clear that there aren't any other additional fixes apart from the October 2019 security patch. And, this makes HMD Global the fastest device to roll out the Android security to its smartphones.
Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Update
As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia smartphones mentioned above have received the update. This update is likely being rolled out across the world in an incremental manner. This hints that the update will reach a small fraction of devices on the first day. After getting the confirmation from the company that it is free from hidden bugs, there will be a wider rollout of the same.
The noted went on stating that users can likely make use of the VPN trick to get faster updates. However, it is important to wait for the official update to make sure that there are any improvements or fixes. The report notes that the Nokia 3.1 update is available in Sudan and the same for the Nokia 5.1 Plus is out in India.
Furthermore, it is said that the Nokia 5.1 Plus update weighs in around 73.2MB and the Nokia 3.1 update weighs in around 86.7MB. Those owning any of these smartphones will get a notification to update their smartphone or manually check for the same in the Settings menu. It is believed that the latest security patch will be rolled out to additional models in the coming weeks.
Our Take
Having said that Nokia smartphones are updated timely, we are sure that the company wants to establish a market segment looking for such benefits. It is interesting to know that the brand with affordable and entry-level offerings can mess up with the board.
