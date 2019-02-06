Nokia 5.1 Plus upgraded variants launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,499

HMD Global had launched its affordable notched display smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 Plus back in October 2018 in the Indian market. Like the other Nokia devices, the Nokia 5.1 Plus also comes under Android One program and is promised to get the Android updates and security patches for two years. The device shipped in a single RAM storage variant, now, the company has launched more RAM and storage options of the device.

The new variants of the Nokia 5.1 Plus launched include a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage variant. As for the pricing, the standard Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM carries a price tag of Rs 10,599, the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499 and the 6GB/64GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,499.

The new variants of the device will be up for purchase from tomorrow, i.e, February 7, 2019, through Nokia online web store. The device's offline sale will begin from February 12, 2019. Users will be able to select the smartphone from three different color options including Gloss White, Gloss Black, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

There will also be some offers during the purchase of the latest Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones. The Airtel consumers will be able to avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 with 240GB additional data on prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

The remaining internals of the devices remains the same, there is a 5.8-inch HD+ display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution. The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is paired with up to 6GB of RA and 64GB of storage. You can expand the internal memory via microSD card. There is a 3,060mAH battery unit powering the smartphone.