ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 5.1 Plus upgraded variants with 4GB/6GB RAM goes on sale

The Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is carrying a price tag of Rs 14,499 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for a price tag of Rs 16,499.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand taking care of Nokia smartphones has launched the upgraded variants of its popular mid-range Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone recently in the market. The Nokia 5.1 is the company's budget segment device which was announced in August 2018. Earlier, the device came with a single RAM and storage option, now the device has two more RAM and an upgraded storage configuration to choose from. The latest high-end variants of the device were launched two days ago and are now available for purchase.

    Nokia 5.1 Plus upgraded variants with 4GB/6GB RAM goes on sale

     

    The new versions of the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones are available for purchase via the Nokia India website and will be available in Blue and Black color options. In terms of pricing, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is carrying a price tag of Rs 14,499, on the other hand, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for a price tag of Rs 16,499. As a part of the sale, the Airtel subscribers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 along with up to 240GB of additional internet data.

    Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the upgraded Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone:

    The newly launched variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a similar set of internals as the standard variant of the device. The primary difference in the specifications of the device is the RAM and storage. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.86-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution. The device sports a dual-lens camera module that consists of a 13MP primary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture along with a 5MP secondary lens to capture depth sensing. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is an 8MP camera at the front of the device.

     

    At its core, the smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is combined with Mali-G72 MP# GPU for graphics and 3GB/4GB/ 6GB RAM to handle all the multitasking. The storage onboard includes a 32GB and 64GB option which is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue