Nokia 5.1 Plus upgraded variants with 4GB/6GB RAM goes on sale

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone brand taking care of Nokia smartphones has launched the upgraded variants of its popular mid-range Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone recently in the market. The Nokia 5.1 is the company's budget segment device which was announced in August 2018. Earlier, the device came with a single RAM and storage option, now the device has two more RAM and an upgraded storage configuration to choose from. The latest high-end variants of the device were launched two days ago and are now available for purchase.

The new versions of the Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones are available for purchase via the Nokia India website and will be available in Blue and Black color options. In terms of pricing, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is carrying a price tag of Rs 14,499, on the other hand, the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for a price tag of Rs 16,499. As a part of the sale, the Airtel subscribers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 along with up to 240GB of additional internet data.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features of the upgraded Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone:

The newly launched variants of Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a similar set of internals as the standard variant of the device. The primary difference in the specifications of the device is the RAM and storage. The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 5.86-inch IPS LCD display panel that offers 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution. The device sports a dual-lens camera module that consists of a 13MP primary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture along with a 5MP secondary lens to capture depth sensing. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is an 8MP camera at the front of the device.

At its core, the smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset which is combined with Mali-G72 MP# GPU for graphics and 3GB/4GB/ 6GB RAM to handle all the multitasking. The storage onboard includes a 32GB and 64GB option which is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB.