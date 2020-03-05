ENGLISH

    Nokia 5.2 Codenamed Captain America Spotted On Geekbench Database

    HMD Global has announced its upcoming launch event for March 19, 2020, in London. The information was revealed by the company's Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas. However, he didn't mention anything about the products which the company is going to unveil at the event. Reports suggest that the company is going to launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia5.2, Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia C2.

    According to the latest report, the Nokia 5.2 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing disclosing some of the specifications of the phone. The smartphone is listed with a code name Captain America. The news was first reported by Mysmartprice and as per the report the Nokia 5.2 has managed to score 313 in the single-core test and 1,419 in the multi-core test.

    Meanwhile, the Geekbench listing also confirmed that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the smartphone is suggested to be juiced by a 1.80GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 3GB of RAM.

    Reports also suggest that the code name Captain America is because of the shield-like camera module situated at the rear panel of the phone. The smartphone is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, quad-rear camera setup. Upfront, the smartphone will house selfie camera under the water-drop notch design. The smartphone is also speculated to launch with a price point of $180.

    Meanwhile, HMD Global is expected to launch a series of the smartphone on March 19, 2020. The company is expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 as the flagship model of 2020 which is said to arrive with 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also speculated to feature a pop-up selfie camera module. The Nokia 8.2 is said to be backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage and fuelled by a 3,500 mAh battery.

    Read More About: nokia 5.2 nokia smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
    X