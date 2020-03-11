ENGLISH

    Nokia 5.3 Live Image Confirms Quad-Camera Setup And Design: Report

    HMD Global is all set to host an event on March 19 in London and the company is speculated to launch a series of Android phones at the event. According to the reports, the company is also planning to launch the Nokia 5.3, the same phone which was also speculated as the Nokia 5.2. Now the live image of the smartphone has surfaced confirming the rear camera module and some key specifications.

    Nokia 5.3 Live Image Confirms Quad-Camera Setup And Design: Report

     

    Earlier reports have already suggested some of the specifications of the phone. The alleged Nokia 5.3 leak render was posted by Twitter users with username Zoksh. The news was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the leaked render shows the Nokia 5.3 in the matte green finish which looks similar to the Nokia 7.2.

    The leaked renders also feature a circular rear camera setup with four lenses along with an LED flash. The design of the smartphone is similar to the hand-on images reported back in January. The leak renders also suggest that the fingerprint scanner is located below the camera module.

    According to the tipster, the Nokia 5.3's main camera sensor will be equipped by a 16MP sensor, it will be accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. Besides, the Nokia 5.3 is also expected to arrive with a 6.55-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SOC. On the software front, it will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

     

    The smartphone is said to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery. There is no information available on any fast charging support. Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The Nokia 5.3 is expected to launch with a price tag of $180 (approx Rs. 13,200) in charcoal, cyan green, and sand color option.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
