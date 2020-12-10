Nokia 5.4 Appears At Google AR Core List; Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global's upcoming mid-range Nokia smartphone is making splashes consistently online. Dubbed the Nokia 5.4, the handset is said to pack features such as an HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a quad-lens setup. Just a few days ago, the entire specifications of this model surfaced online. The device has now made it to another online platform which hints at an upcoming launch.

Nokia 5.4 Spotted Online Again Ahead Of Launch

The Nokia 5.4 has now been spotted on the Google AR Core supported device list. It is listed alongside a few other Nokia handsets and the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G. Only the Nokia 5.4 is yet to go official in the entire list. The Google AR Core supported device list not just confirms the moniker of this handset, but also hints at an imminent launch.

We are expecting some authentic information on the same to emerge in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if the company launches this smartphone in December or the first half of 2021. The leaks suggest that the Nokia 5.4 will pack a 6.39-inch IPS LCD. It will come with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 662 processor and will have a 4GB RAM configuration. The smartphone will have 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone will use a quad-lens setup for imaging where the primary sensor will be a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair of 2MP lenses with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP camera upfront. The unit will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India