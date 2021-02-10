Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Snapdragon Chipsets Launched in India: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia 5.4 and the Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India. Both phones were globally launched last year. The Nokia 5.4 comes in two storage options, while the Nokia 3.4 will be available in a single storage configuration. Both phones are based on Snapdragon chipsets and pack 4,000 mAh battery units.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 Price In India And Sale Date

The Nokia 5.4 will cost Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for 6GB + 64GB model. It will be available for purchase in Polar Night and Dusk color options and will go for sale starting February 17 via the Nokia website and Flipkart.

On the other hand, the price of the Nokia 3.4 has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. It has been launched in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options. Interested buyers can pre-book the handset starting today via the Nokia website and will go on sale starting February 20 via the Nokia website, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail outlets as well.

Nokia 5.4 Features

The features of the Nokia 5.4 include a 6.39-inch HD+ IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor handles the processing and the native storage is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Running Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, it gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the handset has a 16MP selfie camera. Other features of the Nokia 5.4 include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, and OZO audio.

Nokia 3.4 Features

Coming to the Nokia 3.4, it has also a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and packs the same 4,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. In terms of software, the handset ships with Android 10 OS and sports triple cameras at the back.

The camera sensors include a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 3.4 features an 8MP front camera. Lastly, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for connectivity.

Apart from these two smartphones, HMD Global has also announced the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite which will cost Rs. 3,599. It will go on sale starting February 17 and can be purchased in Snow and Charcoal color options.

