Nokia 5.4 With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
HMD Global has announced the launch of the mid-range Nokia 5.4. The smartphone has an in-built OZO spatial audio support, quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 662 chipset, and more. The Nokia 5.4 comes in Dusk and Polar Night color variants and has been launched in three storage configurations.
In terms of pricing, the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost EUR 189 (around Rs. 16,900). On the other hand, the price of both 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options are yet to be revealed. Moreover, there are also no details regarding the availability of the Indian market.
Nokia 5.4: Specifications
The Nokia 5.4 bestows a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The 128GB onboard storage of the handset can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD slot. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging via USB Type-C port.
For imaging, you get a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. The camera module is accompanied by an LED flash. Upfront, the Nokia 5.4 has a 16MP selfie camera. On the connectivity front, the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Is Nokia 5.4 Worth The Money?
Considering the features, the Nokia 5.4 can be a good deal and value for the money. Some features like 48 Quad-lens, mid-range processor, in-built OZO spatial audio support will make it a good buy. Besides, the smartphone also supports noise cancellation.
