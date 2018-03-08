Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 now receiving Android security patch for March

HMD Global, the license holder of Nokia brand, is making sure that the smartphones are getting updates on a regular basis. Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were recently upgraded to Android Oreo, and now the handsets are receiving new updates. Weighing in at about 132MB, the updates include the Android security patch of the month of March.

As reported by Nokia Power User, HMD is rolling out the updates in many markets including India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Hungary, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Tunisia etc. Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 users staying in the UK, Germany, Mexico, and Greece, will also receive the update. Since the update is pushed out via OTA, it will take a while to reach all the devices. For now, you can keep a tab on the notification panel.

HMD also recommends using Wi-Fi network for installing the update to avoid exhausting their mobile data pack. However, the size of the updates is not large, so you can use mobile data pack as well.

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

The imaging aspects include a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter with FHD video recording support. A 3,000mAh battery powers the handset with fast charging support.

Coming to the Nokia 5, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the device is powered an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC. The processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5 is equipped with a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and dual-LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with the same aperture. The other goodies on board include 4G LTE, NFC, OTG support and a 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.