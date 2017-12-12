Subscribe to Gizbot
Nokia 5 Android 8.0 Oreo beta build released

After Nokia 8, HMD Global has now announced that it is now rolling out Android 8.0 beta build for the Nokia 5 devices.

The news comes from a Twitter post by Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. He has tweeted, "#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter. What's more, Android 8.0 Oreo beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon!"

This comes after Sarvikas had earlier replied to a Twitter post saying that beta builds for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 would be coming "soon". Further, with this development, we can also expect to see the update come for Nokia 6 devices also.

HMD Global has already released the stable version for Nokia 8. It took at least a month time for the company to bring the stable update after it announced the beta update. So we are expecting similar time frame for the Nokia 5. The final build could be rolled out by next month.

Meanwhile, if you want to try Oreo, you can enroll in the beta program on the company's website here. Likewise, Nokia 3 also started receiving its latest December Android security patch update.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 23:25 [IST]
