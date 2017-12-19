Nokia 5 proves to be durable in the scratch, burn and bend tests

The first wave of Nokia smartphones comprises of the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. Of these, we have already seen that the Nokia 6 and Nokia 3 have a durable build as these smartphones were subjected to the durability test by Jack from the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything.

The latest smartphone that has gone through the scratch, burn and bend test by JerryRigEverything is the Nokia 5. The device with a full metal body and solid build has performed well in the video proving that it is durable despite being a mid-range smartphone. If you watch the video below, you will know that the Nokia 5 manages to pass the durability test with flying colors. Also, it is yet another evidence that proves Nokia's ability to build solid phones despite the involvement of HMD Global.

One of the major highlights of the Nokia 5 durability test is that the main camera, the LED flash, the selfie snapper and the home button that embeds the fingerprint sensor are placed under glass so these can hardly be scratched on a regular usage. However, the plastic bits at the top and bottom are prone to get scratched. The front of the smartphone develops scratches only at the level six on the Mohs scale as seen in the video. It is pretty standard for smartphones with the Gorilla Glass protection to develop scratches only at the level six.

When it comes to the bend test, the video shows that the device does a good job both when it is pushed from the front as well as the rear. As for the flame or burn test, the Nokia 5 does as good as the other smartphones those have an LCD display. The pixels that are exposed to the flame turn black after around ten seconds.

Watch the flame, bend and scratch test conducted by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything from below.