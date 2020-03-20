Nokia 5310 Feature Phone With Long-Lasting Battery Life Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is known for bringing back some classic offerings from Nokia back to the market. Following a few notable offerings such as the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 105, the company has relaunched the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic for its fans. It was announced alongside the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 via an online event.

Well, this is a reincarnation of the Series 30+ feature phone launched years back. The reincarnated model has got the same color options such as black/red and white/red and features side-mounted keys to operate the music player. It is a 2G feature phone, which could be a downside for many as there are 4G feature phones right now in the market.

Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Details

The Nokia 5310 feature phone features FM Radio, MP3 player, dual front-facing speakers and classic design with a new feel. It is fitted with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The device gets the power from an MT6260A processor teamed up with 8MB RAM and 16MB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of additional storage space.

There are both single-SIM and dual-SIM support. Running Series 30+, the Nokia 5310 flaunts a VGA camera at the rear with an LED flash. There is FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The relaunched classic model measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs in around 88.2 grams. It comes with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.9, 2G, and a micro USB port.

A 1200mAh removable battery delivers up to 7.5 hours of talk time and 22 hours of standby time on dual-SIM and up to 30 days standby time on a single SIM.

Nokia 5310 Price And Availability

The Nokia 5310 has been relaunched in two color options as mentioned above. It is priced at 39 euros (approx. Rs. 3,100) and will go on sale starting from this month itself. As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect the device to be released in the global markets including India.

