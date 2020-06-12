Nokia 5310: Top Things To Know About Refreshed Version Of Nokia 5310 Xpress Music News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia is gearing up to launch a new feature phone in the Indian market, the Nokia 5310. The phone will be unveiled as a refreshed version of the classic Nokia 5130 Xpress Music feature phone which was launched in 2007. It features a multi-color design and a physical playback button on the side and will be unveiled on June 16.

Nokia 5310 Launch Date

The Nokia 5310 will be launched on June 16, a new tweet by the company reveals. The Nokia Mobiles India Twitter handle has also revealed a couple of features, including the color variants. Also, the company has started taking registrations of willing buyers on its website ahead of its launch.

Nokia 5310 Features

The features of the Nokia 5310 have already been unveiled at the worldwide unveiling. The Nokia 5310 features a 2.4-inch QVGA colored display and comes with a twin front-facing speaker system. In terms of software, it runs Nokia Series 30+ and also includes the typical physical keypad.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6260A SoC paired with up to 8MB RAM and 16MB internal storage under the hood. The memory of the phone is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

For cameras, it has a single VGA camera with a flash on the backside. The device is fuelled by a 1,200 mAh battery which offers impressive battery life up to 30 days. The new Nokia 5310 model will also be available with a multi-colored design, available in two color variants- white/ red and black/ red.

Nokia 5310 Compared With Nokia 5310 Xpress Music

As noted, the upcoming Nokia 5310 is the refreshed model of the Nokia 5310 Xpress Music. The phone also includes an MP3 player and FM Radio like the classic Nokia 5130 Xpress Music. The upcoming feature phone's design is also largely similar to the classic model, including the multi-color design and the physical playback buttons.

We’re bringing the iconic music phone back! 5 days to go. Stay tuned so you #NeverMissABeat #Nokia5310

To know more, visit: https://t.co/Is37iVAdWr pic.twitter.com/5YKOjXcU8R — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 11, 2020

At the same time, it should be noted that there might be a couple of stark differences between the two models. For one, a lot of speculations reveal that the refurbished Nokia 5310 could launch with 4G support, unlike the classic model. Nokia was one of the influential figures during the feature phone era and the upcoming device is a throwback to that time. Added 4G support would be a bonus!

