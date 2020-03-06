ENGLISH

    Nokia 5G Smartphone To Feature In Upcoming James Bond Movie

    By
    |

    HMD Global's CPO, Juho Sarvikas, recently shared a video on his official Twitter handle. The video shows collaboration between Nokia and James Bond movie franchise. The company is said to have confirmed the partnership by a press release. HMD Global stated that the company's first 5G smartphone will be featured in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

    According to the press release, the Nokia 5G smartphone will be used by the new 007 agent in the movie. The company has also confirmed that it will release a 90-second commercial on March 8. This commercial video will give us some glimpse of the upcoming Nokia 5G phone. The advertisement will also feature Lashana Lynch, who is playing the character of agent Nomi in No Time To Die. She will be featured in the commercial video using the Nokia phone to complete her mission.

    Nokia 5G Smartphone To Feature In Upcoming James Bond Movie

     

    Nokia's upcoming 5G smartphone will not be the only device which is going to be featured in the movie. The company will also feature its mid-range Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 3310 4G feature phone in the Bond movies.

    According to the reports, the release date of No Time To Die is shifted to November 12, 2020. However, HMD Global has scheduled an event on March 19, 2020, in London. The company is expected to launch a series of smartphone at the event, alongside the launch of its upcoming first Nokia 5G smartphone.

    Earlier, the company expected to launch the smartphone at MWC 2020 but unfortunately, it was cancelled due to concern over coronavirus outbreak. HMD Global is expected to launch its Nokia 8.2 5G phone at the London event and the smartphone is said to feature 5G network connectivity with dual-mode SA and NSA support.

    Source

     
    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
