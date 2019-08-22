Nokia 5G Arriving In 2020; Everything You Need To Know News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nokia 5G is said to be HMD Global's affordable 5G smartphone which is scheduled to launch in 2020. Since 5G services might kick start next year in India, we would supposedly see the new Nokia 5G phone soon in the country. In comparison to the prices of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the new Nokia device will roughly cost half.

Comparison

Currently, Motorola's Moto Z3 and Moto Z4 are considered as the most affordable 5G devices which are paired with 5G MOD at their backs. To access for 5G connectivity, users will have to attach the MOD each time, which eventually offers complex situations.

Having said that, HMD Global has confirmed that the new Nokia phone won't have such issues. Other Competitors

It would be wrong to say that HMD Global is the only manufacturer offering cheaper 5G device. On the contrary, brands like Huawei, OnePlus, and Motorola are also looking forward to introduce affordable 5G lineups. Even Realme India's head confirmed that the company is planning to launch some lesser-priced 5G handsets the next year.

Features Of 5G

With a 5G device, you can have greater bandwidth that lets internet access much easier and faster, offering enhanced download speed. It offers low battery consumption. It uses security standards like SE, HSM, OTA, and KMS to secure the transmitted information. It will connect nearly 50,000 devices at a time, offering flawless network coverage.

(Source)

