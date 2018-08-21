Nokia 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus launched in India: Price, specs and availability

HMD Global the company under the Nokia branding has already sent out the invites for an event which is going to be held on August 21(today). The company is expected to launch it Nokia 6.1 Plus. The company joined its hands with the e-commerce giant Flipkart, and the upcoming smartphone will be a Flipkart Exclusive.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is going to launch in India on August 21 (today). The com[pany has conducted an event in New Delhi, India. The event will kick start at 12 pm IST.

Nokia 6.1 Plus expected specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to come with an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a notch on the display. This design will help the smartphone to go up against the other mid-range smartphones in the market. It is been reported that the phone will arrive with a glass back, which means that it is prone to fingerprints and smudges. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2880x1080, along with minimum bezels on the sides.

12:16 The launch event kick-started

Auto Refresh Feeds Nokia 6.1 Plus is up for pre-orders and will come with Airtel offers. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available in September and the pricing of the smartphone will be declared soon. The global price of the smartphone is Euro 199. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available in the month of September. @page p Nokia 6 .1 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 via Nokia.com and exclusively on Flipkart from August 30. Android One devices will be the first to deceive digital well-being experience and adaptive feature. Nokia 6 Plus features a 16MP front camera, and the Nokia 5 Plus has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Nokia 5 Plus Neural process unit, dedicated to run faster AI functions. Both the devices come with dual camera setup. The Nokia 6 Plus comes with the combination of 16MP+ 5MP camera sensors. The Nokia 5 Plus comes with 13MP+ 5MP camera sensors. @page p Both the smartphones comes with 19:9 aspect ratio display. Nokia 6 Plus 5.8-inch full HD+ screen. The Nokia 5 Plus also has a 5.8-inch display with HD+ resolution. @page p Both the smartphones have over 90 percent glass look and finish Nokia 6 Plus and Nokia 5 Plus announced The new upcoming Nokia smartphone will support AR core. HMD is intending to create a strong customer base in India.