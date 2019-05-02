Nokia 6.1 Plus new firmware update brings April 2019 security patch with some bug fixes News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 64MB in size and is rolling out as an OTA.

HMD Global has rolled out a new firmware update for another Nokia smartphone. Following a new Android Pie build update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Finnish smartphone brand has released a firmware update to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The mid-range smartphone was launched last year and has already been updated to the Android Pie OS. The new update for the smartphone brings along the latest Android security patch along with some bug fixes in the mix.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is getting the April 2019 Android security patch via the firmware update. The update is being pushed out as an OTA in India. The update notification will be available on all the Nokia 6.1 smartphones in the country. The update weighs only around 61MB in size and can also be checked manually. If the update notification does not make it to your Nokia 6.1 anytime soon, head to the Settings tab and look for the Software update section.

Coming to the internals, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a Snapdragon 636 chipset, under its hood. The processor is combined with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 509 GPU to handle multitasking and high-end graphics. The smartphone offers a storage space of 64GB which can be expanded to up to 400GB.

The smartphone has a compact 5.8-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. There is a standard notch which packs a 16MP selfie camera along with a bunch of sensors. The primary camera set up at the rear has dual lenses including a 16MP (f/2.0) and a 5MP (f/2.2) lens. A 3060mAh battery with quick charging support backs up the smartphone.

