Nokia 6.1 Plus new update brings back 'hide notch' feature

HMD Global has introduced a bunch of Nokia smartphones this year. The major highlight of the Nokia smartphones is the stock Android UI which they offer. The stock Android makes the device first in line to receive the timely Android and security updates. While a couple of Nokia smartphones have received updates this year, it appears that the company is not yet done for this year. Now, the latest Nokia device to receive a new update is the mid-range Nokia 6.1 smartphone. Notably, the device has already received an Android Pie update recently and this is a different update.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced back in August 2018 and the smartphone features a display with a notch. Earlier, the users had an option to turn off the notch of the device by simply heading to the display settings of the smartphone. However, this changed once the company released an update for the device back in September. This move the company was criticized by the users and most of them took it to various social media platforms to highlight the issue. Following the wide criticism, Nokia seems to have worked on the issue and has fixed it with the latest update.

As per a report from Nokiapoweruser, a new update is being rolled out to the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphones. The new update brings back the ability of the device to hide the notch and with this, the users will now be able to view full-screen videos.

It's not only the 'hide notch' feature which the smartphone is receiving. The new update also brings along the "Pro Camera" mode to the smartphone. Now, the users will be able to tweak the camera settings desirably in order to capture some powerful shots.

Just to recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone is fuelled by a Snapdragon 636 chipset. The device uses 4GB of RAM for multi-tasking and has 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. The Android One smartphone is backed by a 3,060 Li-Ion battery with Quick Charging support.