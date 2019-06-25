ENGLISH

    Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Discounted In India Again; Now Starts At Rs 12,680

    By
    |

    HMD Global is not only consistently releasing firmware updates for Nokia devices but is also axing their prices. Recently, a bunch of Nokia smartphones received a price cut in India. The Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and the Nokia 8.1 are among a few of the devices which have been discounted. Now, the company has slashed the prices of two more Nokia smartphones in India.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Discounted In India Again

     

    Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus Discount Details:

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus was announced with an initial price tag of Rs 15,499 and has received a few discounts in the past. The device can now be purchased for Rs. 12,680. This means the price of the device has been slashed by Rs. 4,920. The device can be purchased with a discounted price from Amazon.in.

    On the other hand, the Nokia 5.1 Plus debuted at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. This variant has also received a discount of Rs 4,500 on its original price tag. Following the discount, one can buy the Nokia 5.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant for Rs 12,999 from Amazon. This makes it one of the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone in the market.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus Quick Specifications:

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The Nokia 5.1 Plus also has a 5.8-inch display but has an HD+ resolution. The processor powering the former is an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, whereas, the later runs on a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

    Both the smartphones offer a dual-rear camera setup. While the Nokia 6.1 Plus packs 16MP+ 5MP Zeiss lenses, the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers a 13MP (f/2.0) + 5MP lenses. The selfie cameras are 16MP and 8MP respectively. Both the smartphones are fuelled by the same 3,060mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
