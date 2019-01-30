ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 firmware update brings January Android Security patch

The update is currently being rolled out to the Nokia 6.1 Plus users based in India and Iraq only. Whereas, the update for the Nokia 8 is being rolled out for the users in India and the Netherlands.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone giant has been actively releasing updates and security patches for the Nokia smartphones recently. The Nokia smartphones come under the Android One program which brings them first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches. The company had recently rolled out the Android Pie update to a couple of its smartphones including Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 firmware update brings January Security patch

     

    The company has also released firmware updates for other Nokia devices including Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6 and the Nokia 7.1. Now, the company has released a new firmware update for its mid-range Nokia 6.1 Plus and the premium Nokia 8 smartphones which brings along some improvements along with a fix for various bugs and issues.

    The latest firmware update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 8 smartphones comes with the January 2019 Android security patch. The update is currently being rolled out to the Nokia 6.1 Plus users based in India and Iraq only. Whereas, the update for the Nokia 8 is being rolled out for the users in India and the Netherlands. It is currently unknown as to when the update will hit the remaining devices globally, however, we can expect a gradual rollout of the update. Users can also check the update manually by heading to the 'Settings' menu and look for the update under the 'System updates' section.

    As per NPU, the latest update brings along a bunch of bug fixes and securities. The update brings fixes for some system related vulnerabilities that allowed a remote attacker to access the device. The update will optimize the device performance and will allow the devices to deliver an enhanced user experience.

    Read More About: hmd global nokia smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue