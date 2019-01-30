Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 8 firmware update brings January Android Security patch

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone giant has been actively releasing updates and security patches for the Nokia smartphones recently. The Nokia smartphones come under the Android One program which brings them first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches. The company had recently rolled out the Android Pie update to a couple of its smartphones including Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The company has also released firmware updates for other Nokia devices including Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6 and the Nokia 7.1. Now, the company has released a new firmware update for its mid-range Nokia 6.1 Plus and the premium Nokia 8 smartphones which brings along some improvements along with a fix for various bugs and issues.

The latest firmware update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 8 smartphones comes with the January 2019 Android security patch. The update is currently being rolled out to the Nokia 6.1 Plus users based in India and Iraq only. Whereas, the update for the Nokia 8 is being rolled out for the users in India and the Netherlands. It is currently unknown as to when the update will hit the remaining devices globally, however, we can expect a gradual rollout of the update. Users can also check the update manually by heading to the 'Settings' menu and look for the update under the 'System updates' section.

As per NPU, the latest update brings along a bunch of bug fixes and securities. The update brings fixes for some system related vulnerabilities that allowed a remote attacker to access the device. The update will optimize the device performance and will allow the devices to deliver an enhanced user experience.