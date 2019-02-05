ENGLISH

Nokia 6.1 Plus users face issue with charging port: All you need to know

Nokia 6.1 Plus users facing issue with charging port. All you need to know about the smartphone issue.

    HMD Global launched its Nokia 6.1 Plus in India back in August last year. The smartphone was equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM. The same processor which are used in Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and others. Now it has been reported that smartphone owners are facing some issues with the charging port.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus users face issue with charging port

     

    Nokia 6.1 Plus is the only smartphone among the above-mentioned list which comes with a USB Type-C port. Nokia 6.1 Plus users are facing this issue with their phone and they have posted a lot of complaints on Nokia phones Community. There are many users who are facing a similar issue with their smartphone.

    One user posted, "Charging gets connected and disconnected on its own. The phone is new and I insert only Type - C OTG and charging cable that's all. I maintain my one well. What should I do?"

    Another user says that it is a manufacturing defect,

    "I have submitted my phone at Nokia Care today and they informed me that it is a manufacturing defect and that there's a problem with the sub-port. They'll replace it. Unfortunately, they'll take about a month to get it repaired as the parts are not available currently and they have to order the parts. The servicing must have been instant or at least quicker."

    Nokia 6.1 Plus users face issue with charging port

     

    Even a Nokia 5.1 Plus user has complained about the same issue,

    "I have bought Nokia 5.1 plus and I have also been facing same charging issue in my unit...it gets connected and disconnected on its own."

    If you are a Nokia 6.1 Plus user then do check your phone whether it's getting charged or not. If you are also facing the same issue with your smartphone then share with us by commenting below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
