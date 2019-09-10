ENGLISH

    Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Phones Expected To Launch In India Soon

    By Kunwar Kunal
    HMD Global recently launched the Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, and Nokia 800 Tough at IFA 2019. Out of these, we can expect the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 to come to India on September 11. The details of the two devices have been mentioned on the brand's official website.

    Specifications Of Nokia 6.2, 7.2 Phones

    The Nokia 6.2 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB default storage. In terms of camera, it has a 16MP primary lens, 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP wide-angle lens on the rear. Upfront, it uses a single 8MP snapper.

    The device runs stock Android Pie and it is expected to receive the Android 10 update in the coming days. It is equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

    On the other hand, Nokia 7.2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB. Its display and battery backup is similar to the Nokia 6.2's. It features a 48MP + 5MP + 8MP triple rear camera setup. And, it comes with a 20MP selfie sensor with quad-pixel technology.

    Connectivity options of the 7.2 smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C, FM radio, 3G, and 4G. It has sensors like a fingerprint, an accelerometer, an ambient light, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, and proximity.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
