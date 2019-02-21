Nokia 6 (2017) stable Android Pie update released News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Android Pie update for the Nokia 6 (2017) is being rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) update.

HMD Global the house of Nokia smartphones is one of those few brands which rolls out timely updates and security patches for its smartphones. The major highlight of the Nokia smartphones is their stock Android UI which brings them first in line to receive the Android firmware updates. A bunch of Nokia smartphones have received firmware updates recently such as the Nokia 2, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 etc. Now, the company is rolling out the stable version of Android Pie update for its affordable smartphone Nokia 6 (2017).

The Nokia 6 (2017) smartphone was launched back in 2017 and it shipped with Android v7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone received its Android Oreo update last year and is now receiving the latest Android Pie flavor. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, took it to his Twitter account to announce the latest Android update for the Nokia 6 smartphone. He said "Keeping up with our promise of 2 years of Android updates, Nokia 6 (2017) is now officially running on Android 9, Pie! Nokia phones get smarter over time."

The Nokia 6 (2017) smartphone's Android Pie update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and is expected to reach all the users gradually. Users can also check for the update by heading to the Software update tab in the Settings menu. The update will bring along the Android Pie elements such as gesture navigation, adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness etc.

To recall, the Nokia 6 (2017) smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch PS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone packs a single lens primary camera setup comprising of a 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture. The device has an 8MP front camera that has an aperture of f/2.0. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset which is clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.