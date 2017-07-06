Nokia 6 global version will not sport notification LED: HMD Global

HMD Global, Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia, has decided that it will not include notification LED in the global version of Nokia 6. Nokia 6 is the first smartphone from HMD Global which is currently available only in China.

The company will release a global version of Nokia 6 early in August in U.K. however, the smartphone will not have the notification LED that the current Chinese version houses.

HMD announced the news after conducting a "specific research" in regards to global markets. Besides it seems that the results were not too appealing therefore the company has decided to remove the notification LED from the global version of Nokia 6. This apparently makes it clear enough that consumers out of China do not find the notification LED to be an essential feature.

Just so that you have an idea, a notification LED is a small LED on the front panel which lights up if the user receives a text or message or notification from any of the apps present on the smartphone. This feature mitigates the need to check the phone again and again for notifications.

Further, the company has also mentioned that the Nokia 6 international variants with model number TA-1033, TA-1039, TA-1021, and TA-1025 will not support LED notifications.

While the company's decision may be good or bad, it is still not very clear if HMD will remove the LED from the smartphones or just disable the LED. It is being speculated that it will most certainly be removed.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 has already been launched in India and will retail at Rs. 14,999. Registration for Nokia 6's flash sale in India will start on July 14 exclusively on Amazon. Nokia fans need to save the date.