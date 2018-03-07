Nokia 6 price slashed in India

Nokia 6 (3GB) has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 in India. HMD Global had launched the smartphone in India back in June 2017. It was launched at Rs. 14,999, and now after the price cut, the Nokia 6 is available at Rs. 13,499 on Amazon.in. Do note that this discount will be valid only until the stocks last.

The price cut indicates that HMD is clearing up the stock before the launch of Nokia 6 (2018) in India. Last month, the Finnish company also launched the 4GB model of the Nokia 6 in India for Rs. 16,999. However, there is no discount on the 4GB variant. The 4GB variant also offers 64GB of default storage capacity.

Here are the complete specifications of Nokia 6.

Design and Display The Nokia 6 comes flaunts a metal unibody with impressive structural quality. HMD says, the smartphone is crafted out of 6000 series of aluminum. The handset is fitted with a 5.5-inch full HD with display a screen resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. The display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. Under the hood Nokia 6 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. As stated, the smartphone is now available in two memory variants; one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a non-removable 3,000mAh battery which can last for a day on a single charge with moderate usage. Software and Cameras While Nokia 6 was launched with Android Nougat, the smartphone now runs on Android Oreo operating system. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 16MP phase detection autofocus rear camera for sharp detailed pictures and an 8MP front camera. The f/2.0 aperture lenses and exclusive camera UI with automatic scene detection make it easy to capture good quality images every time. Additionally, the Nokia 6 ships with dual amplifiers that deliver 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass, and unmatched clarity. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos technology.

