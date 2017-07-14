Nokia 6 registrations are open exclusively on Amazon India; sale debuts on August 23

HMD Global announced the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in mid-June and assured that the Nokia 6 will be available for pre-booking starting from July 14.

As announced earlier, the pre-bookings for the Nokia 6 have debuted on Amazon India for Rs. 14,999. The registrations are exclusive to the online retailer and the sale will debut on August 23. Notably, only those users who have registered for the smartphone will be eligible for the sale. Besides the registrations, there are several launch offers on Amazon India for the buyers of the Nokia 6.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Launch offers of Nokia 6 On buying the Nokia 6, the Amazon Prime members can get Rs. 1,000 cash back on using the Amazon Pay balance. Also, the Vodafone users can get additional 10GB data at the cost of 1GB per month for 5 months. The buyers can also avail Rs. 2,500 discount on Makemytrip.com and 80% or up to Rs. 300 discount on Kindle eBooks. Nokia 6 specs The Nokia 6 smartphone boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone features an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device features a 16MP main camera with PDAF, dual tone LED flash, and f/2.0 aperture. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens. The Nokia 6 features a hybrid dual SIM card slot and has connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, USB OTG, GPS and Wi-Fi. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers and Dolby Atmos speakers as well. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery that can give a decent backup. Price and availability The Nokia 6 will be available in Copper, Tempered Blue, Silver, and Matte Black color variants. As mentioned above, the smartphone will go on sale on August 23.