Nokia 6 will go on sale for all Amazon Prime members on September 20

The Nokia 6 is one of the best-selling smartphones in India. The device went on sale on August 23 for the first time exclusively via Amazon India and the stocks went empty in less than a minute.

Since then, the Nokia 6 has gone on sale for four times via the online retailer and each time the stocks were empty quickly. Apparently, the smartphone is one of the best sellers on Amazon India as well along with competitors from Xiaomi and Motorola. HMD India had already announced that the fifth sale will happen on September 20 and now there is good news for the Nokia fans in India who want to grab this smartphone.

According to a recent report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 6 will be available for all the Amazon Prime members in India tomorrow. Interestingly, the Prime members need not register in order to buy the smartphone. Also, it has to be mentioned that the Black, Silver and Tempered Blue color variants of the smartphone will be listed for sale on September 20 on Amazon India.

Talking about the specifications of the Nokia 6, the smartphone comes with an aluminum unibody build and there are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio on board. The device bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS display along with Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, there operates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 6 arrives with a 16MP main camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. There is an 8MP selfie camera with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens at the front. The goodies on board the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG, dual SIM support and a 3000mAh battery.