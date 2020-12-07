Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G Clears TENAA Certification; Launch Likely On Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global has earned a good rapport for not just Nokia smartphones, but also feature phones. The company has introduced a bunch of such basic feature phones in recent times. Now, two more Nokia 4G feature phones are said to be in the pipeline ready for launch. The Nokia 6300 4G and the Nokia 8000 4G have been certified via TENNA indicating an imminent launch.

Nokia 6300 4G, Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Features

Starting with the Nokia 6300 4G, this smartphone is listed with the Nokia TA-1311 model number on TENNA. The device will feature a physical keypad and sport a 2.4-inch display panel. The leaked image on the certification website shows a single camera unit that is accompanied by an LED flash.

The listing suggests it to be a VGA camera. The Nokia 6300 4G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor. The chipset will be accompanied by 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal memory. The native storage can further be expanded via a microSD card.

The connectivity options will be dual SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A 1,500 mA battery will round-off the spec-sheet.

Coming to the Nokia 8000 4G, this model will share identical processors and configurations as the Nokia 6300 4G. The basic difference would be in the display and camera department. The display would be slightly bigger at 2.8-inch on the Nokia 8000 4G. The smartphone will have a 2MP rear camera instead of a VGA sensor. Both smartphones will also have the same firmware, i.e, KaiOS.

It is worth noting that the company is planning to bring a new budget smartphone to the Indian market as well. The Finnish brands upcoming affordable smartphone to be available in the country is said to be the Nokia 3.4.

The smartphone will be launching with an HD+ display with a punch-hole design. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 460 processor. The device will feature a 13MP+5MP+2MP rear camera setup. There will be a 4,000 mAh battery unit keeping the lights on.

via

Best Mobiles in India